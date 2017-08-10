V&T’s melodrama trains a toast to Old West | NevadaAppeal.com

Dinner and drama are meeting aboard the Virginia and Truckee Railroad during a rolling theme train on Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 7.

The dinner and melodrama trains include Old West flavor and scenic vistas on a 45-minute round-trip ride into the Carson River Canyon.

Upon return to the V&T station, "survivors" of the melodrama will be served a high desert barbecue dinner provided by the Carson City Plaza Hotel and Event Center.

The melodrama, "She Wouldn't Harm a Fly," directed by Carla Wilson and written by John Burkhart, tells the story of multi-millionaire Barton S. Blackburn and his new bride, Trudie Tweedle, as they travel to Virginia City to establish a charity orphanage and children's hospital. Unaware, the newly wedded couple are pursued by an unscrupulous villainess named Delilah Daring, under the alias of Dorothy Devine, who's plotting to steal away their fortune. Hot on her trail is Wells Fargo detective Marcie Mayberry. Mayberry is searching for Daring, an escaped convict serving a long sentence for stealing money from a widow's and orphan's fund.

Passengers will have a front row seat to the action and exploits of Blackburn, Daring and company as the steam locomotive rumbles through the hills to the Carson River Canyon.

Tickets, which include dinner and a beverage, are $75 per person at http://www.vtrailway.com or by calling 775-291-0208 or 877-724-5007.

Other V&T trains are slated to run through Oct. 15.

Trains depart from Carson City to Virginia City at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $52 for adults, $48 for veterans and seniors 65 and older, and $32 for children ages 3 to 16. Toddlers and infants are free.

Themed trains continue throughout the season with the Toast of the Canyon on Aug. 26, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14.

Families and groups can take advantage of the 2-2 Family Pack, which includes two children's tickets and any combination of adult or senior/veteran passes. Passengers save up to 20 percent when purchasing a V&T Family Pack.

The V&T has expanded its group and special events offerings for weddings, fundraisers, corporate events and reunions. Groups of 20 passengers or more receive 25 percent off while groups of 10-20 passengers who ride the steam engine train on Friday through Sunday receive 10 percent off. A historic Victorian parlor car, which hosts up to 30 guests, is available for larger events, while the entire train is accessible for large events. Group discounts are available through a reservations agent.

Additionally, tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride are on sale. The holiday family train ride has extended its season to run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 30. Trains have sold out for six years, so early reservations are encouraged at http://www.vtrailway.com.

The Carson City passenger station is at Eastgate Siding on Flint Drive off U.S. Highway 50 East, four miles east of downtown and has a gift shop with various V&T souvenirs to keep the memories rolling.