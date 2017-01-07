Waste Management services plan ahead for stormy weather | NevadaAppeal.com

Waste Management is warning its area customers of a possible impact to trash and recycling collection. Roads that are flooded by storm water or made narrow by ice and snow can be difficult for large collection trucks to safely negotiate.

In an effort to reduce storm related collection delays in the future, WM is currently implementing a reroute for its customers in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Washoe Valley, Dayton and Mound House.

If a collection truck is unable to service your neighborhood due to storm conditions, WM will provide free extra pick up the following week with the return of normal weather conditions and service. Please put bagged excess trash and recycling next to the corresponding cart on your next collection day. Extra Waste stickers will not be necessary for collection of that additional trash.

Despite the coming storm, the new routes will start next week. Starting Jan. 9, customers can use Pick Up Day Tool, a new online app to check trash and recycling schedules. The tool is located at Reno.WM.com — you don’t have to be a Reno Resident to find your schedule.