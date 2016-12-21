Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
Wednesday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 8-9-1; Daily 3 Midday: 7-2-8; Daily 4: 3-8-3-4; Daily Derby: 1st: 8 Gorgeous George; 2nd: 10 Solid Gold; 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: 1:41.36; Fantasy 5: 21-34-35-37-39; Powerball: 25-33-40-54-68, Powerball: 3; Power Play: 5; SuperLotto Plus: 16-21-28-40-41, Mega Ball: 16.
The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $76 million.
