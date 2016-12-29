Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
December 29, 2016
Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
Thursday night’s winning California lotto numbers were:
Daily 3 Evening: 9-5-8; Daily 3 Midday: 2-8-3; Daily 4: 4-0-0-7; Daily Derby: 1st: 3 Hot Shot; 2nd: 4 Big Ben; 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: 1:41.56; Fantasy 5: 03-07-10-15-22. Powerball: 16-23-30-44-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2. SuperLotto Plus: 10-13-16-34-41, Mega Ball: 6.
The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $96 million.
The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $70 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
