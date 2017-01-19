Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 19, 2017
Wednesday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 6-4-0; Daily 3 Midday: 3-4-1; Daily 4: 2-3-4-3; Daily Derby: 1st: 5 California Classic; 2nd: 6 Whirl Win; 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: 1:46.36; Fantasy 5: 03-11-12-21-28; Powerball: 09-40-41-53-58, Powerball: 12; Power Play: 2; SuperLotto Plus: 17-25-29-31-37, Mega Ball: 6.
The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $162 million.
