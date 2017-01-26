Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Wednesday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 26, 2017
Wednesday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 3-4-0; Daily 3 Midday: 7-7-0; Daily 4: 7-1-9-3; Daily Derby: 1st: 3 Hot Shot; 2nd: 1 Gold Rush; 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: 1:46.54; Fantasy 5: 03-06-29-32-37; Powerball: 8-28-62-66-68, Powerball: 22; SuperLotto Plus: 09-13-27-29-33, Mega Ball: 10.
The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $188 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
