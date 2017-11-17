Weekend full of fundraisers set for Carson City, Dayton families of teens in rollover

The Carson Senators will play an alumni game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No admission will be charged, and an unidentified alumni player said he will donate $1 for every fan who shows up.

The funds from the event will be donated to the victims of the recent car accident involving six Carson High students and one student from Dayton High.

Jordan Glover has taken over for Carlos Mendeguia, and he has several returning players, including Trent Robison. Football standout Abel Carter, who recently signed with Washington State for baseball, has opted to play basketball this winter.

Carson opens the season Nov. 28 at Fernley.

Today, a 6-on-6 soccer tournament will take place at the Carson High field starting at 9 a.m. $60 per team. All proceeds will benefit families.

On Sunday, both the Carson City and Gardnerville Yogurt Beach locations will donate 30 percent of sales.

Today, a CHS Photography Santa Photo Booth will be at the Carson High Craft Fair. All proceeds will benefit families. The craft fair runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

On Monday, Chili's Grill & Bar is donating 15 percent of all proceeds to the families from 4-10 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2-6 p.m. a spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and drinks feed will benefit one of the families in the crash. The Smoke Baseball Club is organizing the fundraiser which will run from 2-6 p.m. at the Dayton Community Center, 170 Pike St. in Dayton.