Weekend USA Parkway detour in place

Traffic detours will be in place this weekend on the USA Parkway to Interstate 80 ramps as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to restripe the ramps for enhanced traffic safety and flow.

From 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday, the following detours and lane reductions will take place:

The northbound USA Parkway to I-80 ramps will be detoured via Waltham Way to the Patrick interchange to connect with the interstate. This means traffic traveling from USA Parkway to either eastbound or westbound I-80 will be detoured to the Patrick interchange to access I-80, an approximate five-minute detour.

Southbound USA Parkway travel lanes will also be reduced to one lane near I-80.

The closures are to install a cattleguard on USA Parkway. NDOT is also making additional improvements to the I-80 eastbound to southbound USA Parkway off-ramp. The interstate ramp will be resurfaced and restriped to provide two free right turn lanes, offering quicker and safer turns for commuters traveling from Reno/Sparks to USA Parkway and reducing potential traffic delays and back-ups onto the interstate. An additional travel lane will also be added to southbound USA Parkway between I-80 and Electric Avenue. The approximately $600,000 in improvements by contractor Q&D Construction is expected to be completed this fall.

As traffic increases with enhanced development at the Reno-Tahoe Industrial Center and the upcoming extension of the USA Parkway to U.S. 50, NDOT is also evaluating potential regional interstate improvements in future years.

Recommended Stories For You

State road project information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.