West Nile continues to be reported in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties

Positive human cases of West Nile Virus continue to be reported in Carson City, Douglas County, and Lyon County. It's important for residents to be reminded to take the following precautions to prevent an increase in the mosquito population in and around their homes:

Clear the yard area of any free-standing water that may become a mosquito breeding-ground

Wear long sleeves and long pants in mosquito prone areas

Use mosquito repellent (especially during the dawn and dusk hours) containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 and follow label precautions

Repair any window screens that provide entry for mosquitoes

Vaccinate horses for Western Equine Encephalitis (WEE)

Vaccinate horses for West Nile Virus (WNV). Four effective vaccines exist for horses, but vaccine development for humans is still underway with currently no available product in sight.

Report night-time mosquito activity to the Health Department at 887-2190.

West Nile Virus is transmitted when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and pass it on to other birds, animals and people. It's not spread by person-to-person contact. Many people who are infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms, but about 1 in 5 will develop flu-like illness. Symptoms include a fever with headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Less than 1 percent of people who are infected will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues). The symptoms of neurologic illness can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors and seizures.