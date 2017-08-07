Western Nevada College hosting annual Reach for the Stars gala Aug. 12 | NevadaAppeal.com

Entertainment. Stargazing. Silent auction. Dancing and more. All this to benefit local science and technology students pursuing their dreams. Attend the second annual Reach for the Stars Gala on Saturday at Western Nevada College.

The WNC Foundation's fundraiser for academics provides a nighttime celebration at Jack C. Davis Observatory on the Carson City campus, where you can get up close and personal with Nevada's amazing nighttime sky.

The black tie gala starts at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres provided by Mark Estee's new Carson City restaurant, The Union. Dance under the stars to live music by Trippin King Snakes, stroll along the Jack C. Davis Planetary Walk (comfortable shoes are advised) and bid at the silent auction to win a piece of unique, astronomical art, a balloon ride or a party at the Carson City Fire Station.

It's also an opportunity to discover more about WNC's hidden resource: Jack C. Davis Observatory. Learn about the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, (perhaps even witness) the Perseid Meteor Shower and discover other fascinating celestial events. It's also a chance to stargaze through the observatory's state-of-the-art telescopes.

"This is a beautiful event full of interesting things to do and see," said Niki Gladys, director of institutional development for the college. "It's an important fundraiser that benefits WNC students and helps sustain our community's incredible observatory. The evening is also a great deal of fun!"

United Federal Credit Union, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, Chez Louie, The Union, Quick Space and Waddell & Reed are all sponsoring the event this year.

Purchase tickets through the college website at wnc.edu/foundation/reach-for-the-stars/ or call the WNC Foundation office at 775-445-3240. Individual tickets are $99 and couples are $185. A table for eight can be purchased for $720.

Jack C. Davis Observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Ave. in Carson City.