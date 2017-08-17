Western Nevada College hosts ‘Farm to Chef Harvest Tasting’

It's harvest season in Northern Nevada and the perfect time for farmers to share their bounties and for chefs to fill their wish lists.

Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute is hosting a Farm to Chef Harvest Tasting on Aug. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Craft Wine and Beer, 22 Martin St., in Reno.

Cost is $20 for those registering by Aug. 21 and $25 afterward. The business mixer includes discussion, produce sampling and locally sourced appetizers and refreshments catered by Butter + Salt. Online registration is available at http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute/.

Farmers, ranchers, chefs, grocery buyers, food artisans and distributors are encouraged to attend the business-to-business networking event as an opportunity to connect to source local food and to create new business opportunities for farm to table. Local farmers will be on hand sampling new varieties of fresh, seasonal produce, and buyers and sellers can connect with distribution channels.

For information, contact Ann Louhela, 775-250-1339 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.