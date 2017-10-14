Western Nevada College News & Notes: Public invited to participate in Western Nevada College’s master planning process

What do you wish Western Nevada College's campus had?

The community is invited to participate in a meeting to assist Western Nevada College with the 10-year master plan for its campuses on Oct. 24 in the Bonanza Room at Carson City Community Center.

The community forum begins at 5:30 p.m.

The public's constructive feedback to the master planning consultant will be considered for future development of the college. The Community Center is located at 851 E. William St. in Carson City.

Join the World in Appreciating the Moon

Gain a better understanding and appreciation of the moon like many around the world on Oct. 28.

WNC's Jack C. Davis Observatory will participate in Observe the Moon Night, joining observatories around the world in encouraging observation, appreciation and understanding of the moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.

"Oct. 28 is the night after the first quarter so the moon will appear as a 'half-moon' in the sky," said Thomas Herring, director of the observatory. "This is the perfect phase for picking out details along the shadow line (officially known as the terminator) between light and dark sides."

Herring said visitors will be able to use eyepieces to view the moon. In addition, attendees will be able to see video from the observatory's 14-inch telescope and imagery from NASA on the big screen TVs inside the observatory. Jack C. Davis Observatory is one of only two registered sites in Nevada conducting this celebration.

The celebration is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter with support from NASA's Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute and the Lunar and Planetary Institute.

For information, go to http://www.lpi.usra.edu/observe_the_moon_night/.

WNC Veterans Club Plans Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser on Nov. 4

The Student Veterans Club of Western Nevada College is hosting a spaghetti feed and raffle drawing fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Carson City.

The spaghetti dinner costs $10 per person and tickets can be reserved by calling Kevin Burns or Richard Vlach in the Veterans Resource Center at 775-445-3302, or Student Veterans Club President Matthew Hodges at 775-434-9497.

Raffle tickets are $1 each and 6 for $5. The prize drawing is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast on Sale

Tickets are on sale for Western Nevada Musical Theatre Company's production of the full Broadway version of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

The Tony-winning tale is coming to the Carson City Community Center on weekends from Nov. 4-19. Tickets are $25 and $28 and are available at WNMTC.com or by calling 866-977-6849.

Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.