Western Nevada College to offer Paslov Scholarship

A new scholarship through the Western Nevada College Foundation encourages students to pursue careers in education. The Dr. Eugene Paslov Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to two students who plan to dedicate their careers to education.

"This scholarship has been created to not only honor Eugene, but to honor his passion for education," said Susan Paslov, Gene's wife of 50 years.

Paslov dedicated his life to transforming children's lives through education. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, he attended El Camino Community College and California State University, Long Beach. He received his doctorate from Colombia Teachers College in 1972. His passion for education guided him through positions as a high school teacher, Michigan assistant superintendent for schools, Nevada state superintendent of schools and later as president of Harcourt Educational Measurement.

Although he officially retired in 1994, Paslov continued to pursue his passion as an education consultant.

"Gene would love knowing that, through these scholarships, his legacy will continue to enhance student success," Susan Paslov said.

Each year, the Dr. Eugene Paslov Memorial Scholarship will award two students $1,500 each to be used toward their educational costs.

Students can apply for this and other scholarships at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarship. By filling out the application, students will also be eligible for more than 160 WNC Foundation scholarships.

"We've awarded more than $260,000 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year, thanks to the generosity of local donors such as the Paslovs," said Niki Gladys, WNC Foundation executive director. "These scholarships support students in various fields of study with one, simple application."

For information on applying for a scholarship to WNC or to start your own scholarship, contact WNC Foundation at 775-445-3239.