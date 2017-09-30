Western Nevada College to unveil new Industrial Technology Lab during open house

Come see Western Nevada College's new NV Energy Industrial Technology Lab on Oct. 5 at the Carson City campus.

The unveiling of the lab will occur at 5 p.m. during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Reynolds Building. Renovation of the lab was made possible through generous donations from NV Energy, the E.L. Cord Foundation and the Reynolds Foundation.

That same afternoon, WNC will be holding an open house for its Career and Technical Education programs, as well as a job fair. The job fair runs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Reynolds Construction Lab, while the open house is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. so the public can learn more about WNC's various CTE programs and the career opportunities that they provide.

Final Month for High School Seniors to Apply for Nevada Promise

High school seniors planning to attend WNC in fall 2018 have one month to apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship.

WNC is participating in the state's new Nevada Promise Scholarship program so young Nevadans can attend WNC starting with the fall 2018 semester, free of tuition and class fees.

Nevada Promise is a scholarship and mentoring program in which the state intends to pay the cost of attending classes at Nevada community colleges that's not otherwise funded by federal aid, the Millennium Scholarship or the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

The scholarship stands to save Nevada families more than $3,000 per year.

In addition to covered class fees, Nevada Promise students will be assigned a WNC mentor who will assist them with the scholarship requirements, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes. Completion of 20 hours of community service no later than April 30, 2018, is one of the scholarship's requirements.

For information about Nevada Promise at WNC, visit http://www.wnc.edu/promise/. To become eligible, apply no later than October 31, 2017.

Alien Life, Moon the Focus of October Events at Observatory

Astronomy lovers have two October events to look forward to at Western Nevada College's Jack C. Davis Observatory.

On Oct. 14, science and history lecturer Mike Thomas will resume his monthly lectures at the observatory by talking about extraterrestrial life. His free lecture, "Are We Alone; the Search for Alien Life," begins at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees should note the earlier starting time the observatory follows in the fall and winter.

"The sun sets a bit sooner and we want to encourage people to take part in telescope viewing," said WNC Observatory Director Thomas Herring.

The lecture covers the progress that has been made in finding life elsewhere.

Later in October, the observatory plans to participate in Observe the Moon Night. On Oct. 28, Jack C. Davis Observatory will join observatories around the world in encouraging observation, appreciation and understanding of the moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.

"We're just hoping for clear skies," Herring said. "Oct. 28 is the night after the first quarter so the moon will appear as a 'half-moon' in the sky. This is the perfect phase for picking out details along the shadow line (officially known as the terminator) between light and dark sides."

Herring said he plans to provide eyepiece viewing of the moon. In addition, attendees will be able to see video from the observatory's 14-inch telescope and imagery from NASA on the big screen TVs inside the observatory. Jack C. Davis Observatory is one of only two registered sites in Nevada conducting this celebration.

The celebration is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter with support from NASA's Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute and the Lunar and Planetary Institute.

For more information, go to http://www.lpi.usra.edu/observe_the_moon_night/.

On this same night, special guest speaker Dr. Marla Moore, a WNC adjunct faculty member, will present a free talk titled "The Origin and Evolution of Life on Earth; Search for Extraterrestrial Life."

The full evening starts at 6:30 p.m. The Observatory is located at 2699 Van Patten Drive in Carson City.

WNC Public Safety Scholarship Recipient to Pursue Firefighting Career

Pursuing a career in public safety has become financially more feasible for Western Nevada College student Joseph Hill.

The Churchill County High School graduate has been awarded a $2,000 Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP) Dream Scholarship, which is double the amount awarded to recipients last year.

Hill is among 27 top students across the country who received the award to encourage their pursuit of law enforcement/public safety careers by the professional public safety officers of LEEP.

"I am grateful to have this scholarship because my education is important to me," Hill said.

Hill, who graduated from high school with a 3.86 GPA, was a National Honor Society Officer and National Society of High School Scholars member. He plans to use his LEEP Award to pursue Associate of Applied Science degree and Emergency Medical Services certification and licensing preparation at Western Nevada College. Then, he plans to continue his education to become a firefighter.

"Being a firefighter has always been a goal of mine to achieve and I will do just that," Hill wrote in his scholarship application. "I feel that I should receive this scholarship because it would go to great use towards my career and education."