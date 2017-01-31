Whaley continues cancer fundraiser | NevadaAppeal.com

Dana Whaley hates Ferris wheels, but he’s been riding one for four years for a good cause.

Last week, Whaley, general manager at Carson City Toyota, rode to the top of a Ferris wheel inside Sparks’ Scheels as part of a 12-hour radiothon to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Whaley usually sits at the top of the Ferris wheel until he reaches his fundraising goal, but fortunately he surpassed his target and raised more than $4,000 before the event started, making his time at the top mercifully short.

Along for the ride was his pal Hunter, whose brother suffered from childhood cancer.

“He was there to support me,” said Whaley.

For Whaley, the cause is personal. His best friend, Eric Johnson, a service manager at the Toyota dealership, died from cancer.

“He was one of the most wonderful persons to be put on this earth,” said Whaley.

The radiothon is the grand finale of NNCCF’s months-long Know the Gold fundraiser.

NNCCF provides financial assistance and support programs for children with cancer and their families. The Reno-based organization also advocates for research funding and raises public awareness.

The radiothon is held in partnership with Cumulus Radio and sponsored by Alston Construction, Barrick Gold, Conway Communications, Crown Beverages, Granite Construction, Holland & Hart, Panattoni Development, Scheels and Dr. Robin White.

“I really want to thank my employees, friends, family, business partners, and our customers who donated to this great cause,” said Whaley. “You can still donate at nvchildrenscancer.org to help fight this terrible disease and help families with expenses.”