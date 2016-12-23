White Christmas likely as storms come Friday | NevadaAppeal.com

Western Nevada is in for another bout of stormy weather through the Christmas weekend.

National Weather Service officials say the east slope of the Sierra from Reno to Gardnerville will see rain and some snow but not nearly as strong winds as accompanied the storms a week ago.

Those storms brought wind gusts of more than 60 mph across much of the area. Meteorologist Jim Wallmann said this time, winds will peak at 35-40 mph late Friday.

As for rain and snow, he said, “the main thing is just what’s going to be coming in (Friday).”

He said there is a high chance of rain in the valleys Friday morning into the afternoon. He predicted snow above the 5,500-foot level with the main cold front moving in this evening.

“Expect some snow on the valley floors from Reno to Gardnerville with possible accumulations of up to four inches in the valleys from Carson City south to Gardnerville. As usual, the mountains will get more, up to six inches in some places,” he said.

Wallmann said there will be less snow in the Reno area this time.

Lows down to 23 degrees are predicted for tonight with snow showers after midnight.

Saturday, snow is likely in the morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will only reach about 30 with winds 10-15 mph gusting to 35.

Saturday night should be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and lows dipping into the teens.

But Christmas Day will be a bit warmer, partly cloudy with highs up to 36.

It will again get cold Sunday night, dropping into the teens.

But the long range forecast predicts a warming trend beginning Monday with highs into the 40s Wednesday.