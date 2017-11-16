Willow Bill again needs help Saturday

"Willow" Bill Goulardt will begin to set up his reindeer across Northern Nevada on Saturday and he again needs help. Goulardt said he plans to set up his reindeer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carson City, Minden and Indian Hills areas.

Those wishing to help can meet at the Carson Mall at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Goulardt said he has a great need for trucks and trailers. He said he has 45 truckloads of reindeer that need to be moved.

Those who wish to help can call Goulardt, 775-842-3594. He said those who can't make it at 10 a.m. but still want to help can call him.