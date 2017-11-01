‘Willow’ Bill again needs help with reindeer project

"Willow" Bill Goulardt once again needs help from willing volunteers setting out his willow reindeer throughout Northern Nevada. He calls it the nation's largest art project.

"Willow" Bill will be working on the project from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in which he sets up 1,500 reindeer featuring the names of 40,000 children from south of Gardnerville to north of Reno, covering a 70-mile area. "Willow" Bill said he needs 25 volunteers to help him this weekend. Those interested should meet at the old Boys and Girls Clubs off of Stewart Street or call "Willow" Bill at 775-842-3594. He added there will be chances to help him over the next five weekends.

This is the 20th year of his project and the fourth year in which Gov. Brian Sandoval has declared "Willow Bill Reindeer Week" which will be from Dec. 1 through 8.

"Willow" Bill said those who are just available during the week can call him as well to set up a time when they're available.