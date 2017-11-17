WNC holding Nevada Promise Scholarship meetings

Western Nevada College is committed to helping more than 700 high school students remain eligible for the Nevada Promise Scholarship they applied for earlier this fall.

WNC is hosting a handful of financial aid meetings to ensure Nevada Promise applicants maintain their scholarship eligibility. Students have three financial aid sessions to choose from before the end of November in Cedar Building Room 331C (enter 331 to access 331C) on the Carson campus: Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 28, 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m.

Parent attendance is recommended, and assistance with FAFSA completion will be provided if parents and students bring their 2017 tax documents.

Students who haven't attended a financial aid meeting at their high school are required to partake in one no later than Dec. 30.

For more information about additional expectations for Nevada Promise Scholarship applicants, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise/how-to-earn/.