Woofs, Wine and Whiskers benefits Carson Animal Services Initiative

Carson Animal Services Initiative is hosting the fifth annual Woofs, Wine and Whiskers event Saturday to benefit animals in need in Carson City.

The event is a wine tasting to raise money for CASI's various programs it runs for the community.

"We want to have one big fundraiser a year and we are so grateful for the donors in the community and so grateful for all the generous people in this community," said CASI chairwoman Lisa Schuette.

The fundraiser will include wine, beer and hard cider as well as appetizers and desserts for guests. There will also be a silent and live auction.

"A ticket gets you everything, we are featuring wine and beers and it gets you a nice evening and time to visit with friends and colleagues," Schuette said. "You get to enjoy the silent auction and music and benefit a good cause."

Last year, the event raised nearly $14,000 which helped with building CASI's new shelter, the new play yard for the animals and its low-cost pay and neutering program.

"We are now trying to look at other programs to pursue to help the community and help the animals in the community," Schuette said. "Our goal is to equip the shelter with all needs that arise and start to look at other ways to help the community with animal welfare and animal needs.

"We are just grateful for the participation and donations because we work hard to make a difference."

Tickets are still available for $40 which can be purchased online at friendsofcasi.org or by calling Schuette at 775-671-2413.

The Woofs, Wine and Whiskers is Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Governor's Mansion.