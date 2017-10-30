Yerington man incarcerated for not paying child support

A Yerington man was convicted for not paying child support.

Joseph Sahagun, 40, was convicted to 12 to 32 months in the Neavda Department of Corrections for failing to pay child support.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye said Sahagun owed more than $20,000 in child support and chose to ignore his support obligation to his children despite being given several opportunities and the ability to pay. He also failed to appear for sentencing in July.

"Parents have a legal obligation to support their children," Rye said. "It is rare that it gets to the point of prison, however, when parents, such as Sahagun, decide to defy court orders, ignore obligations, and engage in a conscious pattern to thwart the justice system and neglect the needs of their children, all during a time they have the ability to support their children, judges should put them in prison. Mr. Sahagun fits this description.

"He engaged in an intentional pattern of criminal conduct over the course of several years at the expense of his children. The sentence is more than justified. The Lyon County DA Child Support Division works diligently to collect child support, including criminal prosecution in cases such as this."

Sahagun was sentenced on Oct. 16.