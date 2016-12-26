Youth program grows under new coordinator | NevadaAppeal.com

Since taking over Partnership Carson City’s youth group One Up in September, Brooklyn Maw has seen it grow from seven members to 55.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t even know this club existed,” said the 2013 Carson High School graduate. “I would have loved to have had a safe place like this with kids who had the same morals as me. It’s nice that it’s growing in awareness.”

When Maw, 21, heard about the job opening as the youth program coordinator at Partnership Carson City, it seemed like a good fit.

“My mom is a health teacher at Eagle Valley Middle School, my dad is a coach and I grew up playing sports,” Brooklyn said. “I’ve always been passionate about health and well being.”

As a junior varsity volleyball coach at Carson High School and with both parents being teachers, Maw said she’s connected to a lot of young people in town.

“Our teens and young people are so impressionable,” she said. “I think it’s good to be able to be a role model. I can not only be a role model for them, but I am relatable to them because it’s not a huge age difference.”

One Up, formerly known as YIELD, is a youth group advocating for alcohol, tobacco, suicide and sexual assault education and prevention.

She said since she graduated three years ago, Maw has heard of at least six students committing suicide.

“We’re focusing this year on suicide prevention,” she said. “There’s not a lot of resources or support for them. It’s a taboo topic. The One Up kids want to make a difference at their school and hopefully find a way to prevent more suicides.”

In the spring, the focus will shift to sexual awareness to coincide with Maw’s platform as she contends for Miss Nevada as the reigning Miss Lake Tahoe.

Maw developed the platform “Sexual Assault — It’s Not Your Fault” after being assaulted at a party in Reno during her first year of college.

“I tried to just brush it under the rug, and that took a big toll on me,” she said. “I started having health issues. It took me about a year to be able to face it. If I can help just one person, I’ve done my part.”

After working just a few months with the youth program, Maw, who attends Western Nevada College, is changing her major from dental hygiene to social work.

“This job has made me hone in on what I’m passionate about and how I can really make a difference,” she said.