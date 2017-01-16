Lyon Co. takes next steps in flood recovery | NevadaAppeal.com

Lyon County has established locations throughout central Lyon County and Southern Lyon County. These locations are developed for the public to self-fill and transport to their homes and businesses.

Lyon County authorities convened with Nevada Division of Emergency Management on Monday morning to review flood damage areas and determined the financial impact to the county.

The preliminary costs for damages are at $1.2 million, without facing the federal threshold of Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain management requirements.

However, the price tag on those damages may increase, said Lyon County Manager Jeff Page, as county crews are documenting at least 25 miles of dirt roads to repair for damage assessment.

One of the challenges the county is facing is the possible amount of snow that might cover dirt roads, which makes it difficult for a snowplow.

“Everywhere I drive around, it’s depressing,” Page said. “Floods are never cheap and it takes time to recover.”

But to get a better look at further damages, the state will fly over the county to take aerial shots to find more damages, such as sewage.

With the upcoming snowstorms of this week, including precipitation and rain, Lyon County is maintaining its sandbag locations as the public is encouraged to utilize sandbag and flood mitigation measures, and the lull in weather to prepare for the next round.

According to Lyon County, many residents are inquiring about aid from FEMA. The State of Nevada is sending out damage assessment teams to determine if the region qualifies for a Presidential Declaration.

“We don’t know what’s to come,” Page said. “But because of the moisture in the ground, it’s going to get messy. We can reduce damages if we take protective measures now.”

As for the city of Fernley, the estimate of damage is to be determined, Page said. Fernley is the next place to see if the location needs assessment for funding.

Page said more town hall meetings are being scheduled in Dayton to reduce the affects of future flooding in homes, as many residents are concerned about the quality ditches nearby.

“We’ll never eliminate flash floods,” he said. “The ditches along those homes weren’t efficient and that may not change in the future. However, if we can promote and focus on the engineering aspect of it and find ways to create proper channels, we’re looking at less water damage.”

The county is looking for homeowners who experienced damage during the storms and are asking to use flood@lyon-county.org to email their flood damage reports and culvert issues, or to call (775) 463-6531. Pictures and addresses are required.