Man arrested in connection with Reno investigation | NevadaAppeal.com

A multi-disciplinary operation netted one suspect in connection with a Reno case Tuesday night.

More than 20 officers executed a search in the 700 block of Silver Oak Drive. The arrest happened about 8:30 p.m., according to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. The area is safe and secure. The surrounding apartments were evacuated to reduce the potential risk to neighbors and families, Furlong said. No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues. No other information is available.