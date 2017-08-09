Medical Parkway and Vista Lane water main flushing today | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Public Works will be conducting water main flushing operations late morning / early afternoon today. There is potential for temporary periods of discolored water in the area surrounding the intersection of Medical Parkway and Vista Lane. The discoloration is caused by naturally occurring minerals which accumulate in our water system; it is not harmful. Please avoid washing light colored laundry if your water is discolored. Any discoloration is expected to clear up in a few hours. If you have any questions or concerns, please call us at 887-2355.