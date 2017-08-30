Nevada Army Guard Texas-bound to help with hurricane mission

STEAD — A Nevada Army Guard crew is headed to Texas to assist in emergency operations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Eight crew members took off in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Wednesday from the Guard's aviation support facility at Reno-Stead Airport north of Reno.

Sgt. Erick Studenicka says the helicopter can carry 36 people and haul more than 25 tons of equipment and supplies.

He said the crew was expected to land in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon to receive its final instructions from Texas National Guard officers. They're expected to be assigned to search and rescue missions in the Houston area.

The Nevada Army and Air Guard sent multiple units to New Orleans in 2005 to help respond to Hurricane Katrina.