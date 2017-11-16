Nevada considers running its own health exchange again

LAS VEGAS — Nevada officials are considering moving the state's online health insurance marketplace off a federal website and onto a state-run platform.

Heather Korbulic, the executive director of the Silver State health exchange, said the U.S. government's healthcare.gov site limits the insurance marketplace's access to information and how much time customers can spend shopping around for coverage.

Korbulic told The Las Vegas Sun the exchange is planning to solicit bids for the project in the coming months.

The exchange was created as part of former President Barack Obama's landmark health care law. It is meant to be used by people who do not get insurance through their employer or another government program.

Nevada used to have its own site but switched to the federal website in 2014 after its site had hundreds of glitches and led some consumers to sue.