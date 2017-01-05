Nevada Small Conference celebrates 11th year | NevadaAppeal.com

Sparks — Industry experts from across the country will converge to speak at the Nevada Small Farm Conference at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks on Feb. 3–4.

The popular two-day conference offers four intensive workshops and 20 sessions for attendees to choose from, in addition to a Friday night social mixer. Early bird registration is $95 until Jan. 25, and regular registration is $105. The conference also offers scholarships to qualified individuals. More information is available at http://www.nevadafarmconference.com.

A few of the notable speakers at the conference will be: Abby and Spencer Smith of Jefferson Center for Holistic Management in Fort Bidwell, Calif., who will talk about holistic land management practices; and hoop house and permaculture guru Steve Moore from Elon University, North Carolina, will speak about off-season hoop house production in addition to a keynote presentation on his experiences while working in the Russian dachas almost a decade ago. The conference offers a wide range of topics and speakers, and a complete list is available at the conference website.

For sponsorship, exhibitor information, conference details and registration information, visit the conference website, http://www.nevadafarmconference.com, or contact Ann Louhela, 775-250-1339, or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.