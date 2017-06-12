Alan Robert Springfield | NevadaAppeal.com

September 26, 1944 ~ June 9, 2017

In loving memory of Alan Robert Springfield, who passed away on June 9, 2017. Alan was born on September 26, 1944 in Nashua, New Hampshire; the second born to the late Joseph and Jairetta (Main) Springfield.

He spent his childhood years in Peterborough and Greenfield, NH. Alan graduated from Peterborough High School in 1963. He loved music and played in a band, The Quadratones, with his brother Neil.

His daughter Shelley was born in 1965. In 1968, he moved to San Francisco where he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Marks. In 1969, while in San Francisco, their son Michael Alan was born.

Alan moved to Spokane where he graduated from college with degrees in Special Ed, Biblical Studies and a Masters degree in Counseling. He lived and worked in Spokane for 40 years; during that time he started attending church where he came to learn about and love his Lord Jesus Christ.

In 2012 he moved to Fallon, NV to be with his son and family.

He was the brother of Ronald, Neil, and Susan Springfield and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He purposed to build special relationships with each of his grandchildren. Alan loved people and made friends everywhere he went. His greatest joy was sharing the good news of the gospel with everyone he met.

There will be a memorial service held in his honor at Grace Bible Church, 665 Sheckler Rd. Fallon, NV, on August 5, 2017 at 11 A.M.