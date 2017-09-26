May 14, 1917 ~ September 14, 2017

Aldo Biaggi passed away peacefully on September 14, 2017 at home, in one of his favorite chairs after feeding his beloved sheep. He was 100 years old.

Aldo was born on May 14, 1917 on the west side of the Carson Valley near Sheridan. He was born to Swiss-Italian parents and had seven brothers and sisters who all preceded him in deat, (John, Jennie, Flora, Delphine, Ida, Muriel and Norma). Hard work on the Biaggi farm was the norm, and it instilled a work ethic in Aldo that he carried throughout his life.

He graduated from Douglas County High School in 1935, and soon thereafter wed the love of his life, Mary Fulton. They were married for 64 years and Aldo was a dedicated and loving husband, and later a caregiver to Mary. They raised three children, Carol (Andy) Aldax, Darlene (Bob) McRae and Allen (Linda) Biaggi. Aldo was shaken by the passing of both Mary and Darlene in 2005, but continued to live on his own and run his household until his own passing.

During his life Aldo had a variety of jobs, from working on area ranches, to petroleum distributor to working in a dairy. However he was best known, for more than three decades, as Carson Valley's milkman.

Aldo saw many changes in his 100 years. He often talked of going to school in a horse and buggy; it was his job to unhitch the horse and feed and water it before attending the one room school at Mottsville. In his latter years he was amazed by technology, including smart phones, ordering merchandise online, and receiving it in a day or two.

Never one to venture far from Carson Valley, he was most at home on his small farm tending to his sheep and rabbits; growing a prolific vegetable garden every year; and doing chores around the house. He was a dedicated, lifelong parishioner of St. Gall Catholic Church and rarely missed the Saturday afternoon mass.

Aldo was a proud grandfather to Mark, Dianne, Julie, Gary, Cheryl, Whitney and Taylor; and great grandfather to Lindsey, Rachel, Hannah, Adrienne, Seth and Lewis. He was always delighted to take the kids for a ride on the tractor or to pet a bunny.

He will forever be in our hearts and we will miss trips to Starbucks, weekend breakfasts, and family dinners.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Gall Catholic Church. A reception will immediately follow the service in the St. Gall Pastoral Center.

Donations may be made in honor of Aldo to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, the Dangberg Home Ranch or the Carson Valley Historical Society.