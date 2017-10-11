Amelia Rosanna Letizia

June 12, 1938 ~ October 2, 2017

Surrounded by her family, Amelia Letizia was called to heaven on October 2, 2017 after a long illness.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to Arthur and Lucille LaFrance, they moved to Southern California in 1943. There she later met the love of her life, marrying Dominic Letizia on November 19, 1955. They remained happily married until his passing in 2001.

The family moved to Carson City in 1971, where she and her husband owned and operated Hole in the Wall, later named Amelia's, ladies clothing stores for nearly 20 years. Ready for a change and warmer weather, Amelia and Dominic moved to Las Vegas in 1994 where they were eventually joined by all of their children and grandchildren.

To Amelia, the most important things were her faith, family and friends. She enjoyed nothing more than cooking for those she loved, as well as bowling, volleyball, dancing and playing cards. She was the kindest, most loving, beautiful soul who will be missed beyond measure.

Amelia is survived by her four children: Russ Letizia, Anthony Letizia, Lori (Frank) Mandracchio and Bernadette Letizia; granddaughter Amber (Tyson) Searle, grandson Brandon Letizia, and two great grandchildren, Ryder Searle and Elle Searle.

Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19th, with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop Street, Carson City.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City, followed by entombment at Walton's Carson Gardens Cemetery.