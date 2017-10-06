December 14, 1961 – October 02, 2017

Anastasia Potter left this earth on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she headed home to her "mansion in the sky." She was a daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Anastasia was born on December 14, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri to Dr. Albert Ray Potter and Marilyn Elithe Foutz Potter. In 1969, the Potter family moved to Carson City, Nevada where "Stacy" graduated from Carson City High School in 1979(the greatest year of rock & roll). She attended Brigham Young University for a year and then moved to Denver, Colorado where she became a licensed Gemologist. She married Randy Kuckenmeister and they were blessed with 2 daughters, Simone and Juel. They divorced after 20 years of marriage but remained friends.

Stacy was a stay at home Mom who loved her girls and was very involved in their lives. She always hosted the best birthday parties and holiday celebrations. Stacy excelled at creating something beautiful out of nothing. She mastered decorating her home for all the Holidays, especially Valentine's Day, Halloween and Christmas. She was famous for her homemade cinnamon rolls, calligraphy skills, spontaneity, wit, creative flair, stunning outfits, huge bags of M&M's, and zest for having a great time. She had a beautiful voice and her best song to belt out was "Delta Dawn".

Stacy was a fighter who was challenged with the death of her daughter, Simone Jensen, at 26 from Crohn's Disease in 2014. One year later she faced the ultimate challenge of surviving an Aortic Dissection. The miracle of her surgery gave her 2 more years of life which she always lived with a happy smile.

Stacy was an organ donor and will provide two fortunate people with the gift of sight.

Stacy is survived by her daughter, Juel Kuckenmeister; her father Dr. Albert R. Potter (Vivian; her mother, Mari Flannery; her two grandson's Maddex Kuckenmeister and Mason Jensen; siblings, Martha Fae Jensen (Ole), Edwin A. Potter (Linda), Dr. William Clayton Potter, and all of her special friends that she left behind.

A private celebration of Stacy's life will be held at a later date and her ashes spread at her favorite place.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, New York 10017 or the One America Appeal (Hurricane relief fund set up by 5 living Presidents) P. O. Box 14141,

College Station, Texas 77841-4141.

"Sia is free."