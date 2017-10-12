Sept. 3, 1990 ~ Sept. 29, 2017

Andrew Joseph Janas, 27, passed away Friday, September 29th.

He was born in Reno, NV on September 3, 1990 to Tom and Elaine Janas. He grew up in Dayton, NV alongside his three older brothers, Michael, Robbie, and Brian.

Andrew was special and talented from a very young age. At 2, he was running as fast as his brothers and riding a bike without training wheels. At age 12 he won a statewide championship BMX race. He loved riding dirt bikes, skateboarding, snowboarding, fishing and spending time with his family. He had a special place in his heart for his cat, Tobie.

Andrew began his welding career at Silver State Stainless in August of 2010. He shortly became a highly skilled fabricator, producing brewing and winery equipment that shipped all over the country. He made every day enjoyable with his

incredible skills, smile, attitude, and humor.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Tom and Elaine, his brothers and their wives, Michael and Jessica, Robbie and Allie, Brian and Nicole, and his cat Tobie.

Andrews service will be held on October 20th, 2017 at 10 am at the Little Flower Church, 875 E. Plumb Ln., Reno, NV