Anita (Gannon) Harris | NevadaAppeal.com

Aug. 21, 1933 ~ Dec. 19, 2016

Anita Harris entered peacefully into eternal life December 19, 2016 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born in San Francisco, CA on August 21, 1933 to Anita and Michael Gannon, she was the oldest of 3 children; she was preceded in death by her parents and beloved siblings, Claire Stevens and Michael Gannon.

Anita loved visiting with family and friends, traveling, Bunco nights, working in her garden, and playing with her beloved dog and chief bodyguard, McTavish (Mac). Her intense love of reading was passed onto her children and grandchildren.

Anita was a member of the Ladies Unit Fleet Reserve Association (Carson City), the St.Teresa of Avila church choir, and a friend of the Nevada State Museum.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hubert (Bud) Harris; 4 children, Stacy Young (Greg), Michael Harris (Suzzane), Stephen Harris (Janet) and Moira Milich (Tom); 12 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grandma Nini; also many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral Mass and Celebration of Anita’s life will be on Saturday January 14th at 9 am at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Ln., Carson City, NV, followed by a reception at the Veteran’s Hall, 198 W. 2nd st.

In lieu of flowers,the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society .