Anton (Anthony) Zemp

June 27, 1927 ~ Septmber 9, 2017

Born in Switzerland to Fridolin and Katharina Zemp, the middle child of a family of nine, Anthony always considered himself a "Farmer's Boy" since he was born and raised on a farm,

After attending culinary school, he immigrated to North America in the 1950's. In 1960, he landed in San Francisco where he worked for several fine dining establishments. He worked in the Hotel/Restaurant business his entire life,

until he retired in the 90's.

Anthony always lived a very healthy, active life and spent most of his free time hiking in the hills surrounding Carson City.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tony and daughter-in-law, Melinda Zemp.

He is survived by his son, Peter, daughter-in-law Diana and grandson Colby Zemp; the children of Tony and Melinda, granddaughter, Bernadette, grandsons, Kyle and Evan Zemp; and great-grandson, AJ (Anthony James) Kunter. He is also survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews in Switzerland.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Walton's Chapel of the Valley is caring for the arrangements.