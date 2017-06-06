Arnold Raymond Hass | NevadaAppeal.com

April 23, 1952 – May 03, 2017

Long time Carson City resident, Arny Hass, passed away on May 3rd, 2017.

Arny graduated Carson High School in 1970, he was a graphic artist and long time business owner of Graphic Services, and then went on to work for the NV Department of Transportation and eventually retired in 2015.

Arny was a wonderful friend to many people, and the best father to his girls. His door was always open to anyone, and many of his daughter's friends considered him a second dad.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori and Lisa, and his sisters, Shelly Hass and Trudy Tolman.

A memorial potluck will be held in his honor on June 17th from 2pm-10pm at his house. All who knew him are welcome, so please come when you can. For questions or more information, contact Lisa or Lori at: 775-671-5516 or lphass@gmail.com.