Arthur Henry Moran

March 14, 1953 ~ July 25, 2017

"There is a land of the living, and a land of the dead; and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning." — Thornton Wilder

Born on March 14, 1953 in Lackawanna, New York; Art passed away suddenly on July 25th at the age of 64, at his home in Gardnerville, NV.

Arthur was born with a brilliant mind and an unflagging sense of adventure. After graduation from Bucyrus High, he joined the US Air Force where he was stationed in the Philippines and trained in telecommunications; a field he pursued his entire career. Art continued to serve the military as a private contractor through Contel/ Verizon for seventeen years after his military service; before working in the private sector for thirteen more. He returned to contracting at Al Eudeid Air Force base in Qattar for a year, where he was responsible for telecommunications between the two theaters of war in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was a talented handyman who, with his wife Belinda, built his own home. Together they hiked the Milford Track in New Zealand, scuba dove at the Poor Knights Islands, Roatan, Honduras, the Kona Coast, Costa Rica, and St. Croix. He loved motorcycles and hot springs and together they wandered all over Nevada camping and discovering the geothermal wonders of the west. Art also spent some years whitewater kayaking local rivers and chasing his wife downstream. He was particularly proud of the class IV rapids he'd boated. Recently Art was enthused about the purchase of a piece of property in Wellington where he was finally going to have a hot spring of his own.

He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick, mother Dorothy, and father Henry; all of Bucyrus.

Arthur is survived by his wife of thirty years, Belinda Batten Moran of Gardnerville; his sister Rose Wagner of Bucyrus, Ohio and her husband, Allen; his brother Mike Moran also of Bucyrus, and his wife Pauline and their families; with numerous nieces and nephews. Art's family by marriage; his sister-in-law Barbara and her husband David Elson; brother-in law Robert Batten and his wife Debra; brother-in law Bruce Batten; as well as children and cousins will truly remember him with love at the family reunions.

Arthur's was a life well lived; and time filled with learning, love, hard work, fun, kindness, and respect for others. We will miss him dearly.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of his Life in the Gazebo at David Walley's Hot Springs Resort near Genoa; 2001 Foothill Rd. on September 16th at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please bring a can of food or donate to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

To share a memory of Arthur, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com.