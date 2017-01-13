Arthur “Jack” Lane | NevadaAppeal.com

March 1, 1935 ~ Jan. 10, 2017

Our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, husband and friend, Arthur “Jack” Lane, passed away at home after an extended illness, on January 10, 2017.

Jack Lane was a native of the State of Nevada. He was born on March 1, 1935, to Arthur Jackson and Bernice Lane in Tonopah, Nevada. He attended elementary school in Caliente, NV, and high school at Lincoln County High School in Panaca, NV, graduating in May of 1954.

Jack, began his career with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) then known as the Department of Highways, the summer before his sophomore year of high school. He started as a member on a highway survey crew working on highway and airport projects located in Lincoln County. Immediately upon graduating high school, he embarked on the culmination of over three decades of faithful and dedicated service to NDOT. During this period of his life, he met his children’s mother, Sharon Lane, and they married in 1957. In the early 1960’s Jack had progressed to the Interstate 80 design team, responsible for the landscape design and erosion control components of highway construction, stationed at the highway headquarters in Carson City, where he settled until 2000.

He was an avid junior sports enthusiast, beginning in 1956, and devoted many years of his life to the youth of the Carson City community being involved with Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, Pop Warner football, and the City Recreation basketball. He utilized his engineering skills to design, construct and expand the Governor’s Field and Edmond’s Sports complexes in Carson City while also aiding in the development of similar complexes throughout the state. He provided more than 33 years of service to Carson City Little League alone.

On July 7, 1989 Jack retired from NDOT after 36 years of service. When retired, he continued his lifelong service to youth sports in Carson City until marrying his current wife (and high school sweetheart) Beverly, in November of 1999, and relocating to Panaca, NV, where he spent his youth.

Jack loved spending time with family, watching his children grow into accomplished adults, with their own families. He also loved to travel, enjoying memorable trips in the United States, and the opportunity to visit Canada, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and France. He loved to garden, and continued his involvement in youth sports as State Commissioner at large of the State Babe Ruth Baseball organization. He was always happiest when helping others whether it was driving someone to a doctor’s appointment, arranging a high school reunion, or simply providing a helping hand when needed. He will always be remembered as an exceptionally generous man who left this world a better place.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gordon Lane and sister, Jerry Jack Memmott.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Lane, her 4 children, and more than 20 grandchildren; his daughter Heidi (Robin) Mireles, and sons Brian Lane and Troy Lane; grandchildren Courtney (Jordan) Smith and Tyler Mireles, Olga, Timothy and Jacqui Lane, Amelia and Olivia Lane and two great grandchildren, Reid and Grayson Smith. Two nieces also survive him, Joava Good and Jill Olsen, and a nephew, Brad Memmott; and cousins, as well as his many friends, statewide.

A celebration of Life will be during Memorial Day weekend in Caliente, NV. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at http://www.snmortuary.com