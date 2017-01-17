 Ashley Elizabeth Bursey | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: Obituaries

Ashley Elizabeth Bursey

Ashley Elizabeth Bursey, 23 of Carson City, passed away on Jan. 13, 2017, to view service information and sign register book please visit, http://www.autumnfuneral.com/ Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations. 775-888-6800