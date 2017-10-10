July 6, 1942 ~ October 8, 2017

Barbara Stevens Ghiglia passed away at her home in Fallon Sunday, October 8, 2017, after a lengthy illness.Barbara was born July 6, 1942 in Santa Barbara, California to Robert and Ethel Stevens.

Barbara got to be a stay at home mom, after raising her four children, she got involved raising horses, breeding and showing them. She was an accomplished artist in oils, watercolors and wood carvings, attending art classes in Montana to Arizona. She loved the outdoors and really enjoyed ELK Hunting in New Mexico and salmon fishing in Oregon. Barbara loved to travel with five trips to Europe and many other trips all over the United States.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Ghiglia; children, Jennifer and Paul McFadden; Jessica and Jesse Nuckolls, all of Fallon; Jeff and Cecilia Ghiglia of Reno; James and Lori Ghiglia of Wenatchee, WA.; twelve

grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 1:00 PM at The Gardens Chapel .

Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Alzheimer's Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-8928