Barbara Sue McCormack | NevadaAppeal.com

Barbara Sue McCormack
January 25, 2017
Barbara Sue McCormack, 71 of Carson City passed away on January 22, 2017. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations 775-888-6800
