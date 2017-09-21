January 18, 1930 ~ September 3, 2017

Bert E. Washer passed peacefully in his sleep on 3 September 2017.

He was born on the 18th of January 1930 in Elgin, Illinois to Clifton D. and Mary Washer. He spent his summers in southern California with his aunt and uncle.

In the summer of 1948, while in southern California, he joined the Navy. He went to air traffic control school and was eventually stationed at N.A.A.S. Fallon, where he met and married Gerladine M. Parsons.

Bert was discharged from the Navy in 1952 and they moved to Burbank, California, where he went to work for Lockheed as a riveter. Two weeks after starting for Lockheed a strike was called and he was unemployed. Seeing an ad in the paper, the C.A.A. (forerunner of the F.A.A.) was advertising for employees. Bert got an interview, and because of his Navy experience, they hired him on the spot. Bert was assigned to the Flight Service Stations in Palmdale, California; Wendover, Utah; and Lovelock, Nevada; and finally the Air Traffic Control Tower in Reno, Nevada. Bert retired from the F.A.A. at Reno in 1978 with 30 years of service.

He was retired for 38 years, hunting, fishing, flying and enjoying the great Nevada outdoors. Bert and Geri moved back to Fallon in 1987.

Bert was preceded in death by Geri in October of 2015.

Bert is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Pam Washer of Fallon; daughter Sharon Rand of Sparks; 2 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A small graveside service will be held October 7th at 11 am at the Churchill County Cemetery, 500 Rio Vista St. Fallon, Nevada 89406.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-8928