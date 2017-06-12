Betty J. (Harper) Hilts | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 5, 1933 – June 7, 2017

Betty J. (Harper) Hilts, passed away June 7th, 2017 in Reno, Nevada. She was born September 5th, 1933 in Fallon, Nevada to Nancy & Thomas Harper, graduated from Fallon High School, and married Don Hilts in 1956.

Betty was preceded in death by their son, Tom, and her brother, Bob Harper.

Survivors are husband, Don, daughters Jeri Lynne and Cathleen, three granddaughters, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Graveside service is Friday, June 16th at noon at Mountain View Cemetery, 435 Stoker Ave. Reno. Celebration of Life immediately following at Village Green Park, 4549 Village Green Parkway.