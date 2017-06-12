Beverly J. Sears | NevadaAppeal.com

Oct. 31, 1940 ~ June 9, 2017

Beverly J. Sears passed away June 9th, 2017 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 31, 1940, in Wellington, Utah to Cleon and Wanda McDaniel.

She met her love and partner, William Sears, March of 1963 at a little place called Hanks. They were married in Virginia City Nevada.

Together they raised 6 children, William P. Sears Jr (in Heaven), Tonja Morgan, Aileen Aiello, Wymen, Brent and Louie Sears, all of Carson City. She had 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildre.

Mom you are and always will be loved and missed by us all.

A Celebration of Life to be held, contact family for information.