Brian David Buffo

April 06, 1975 ~ October 01, 2017

Brian David Buffo, 42, of Minden passed on Sunday, October the 1st from a pulmonary blood clot in Carson City, Nevada.

Brian was born on April 6th, 1975, in South Lake Tahoe, California. He was a lifelong resident of the Carson Valley and South Lake Tahoe. He was a Grade III Wastewater Operator and Manager.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dave Buffo and his sister-in-law, Katie Buffo.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Buffo; his family, Matt Buffo, Margot Buffo, and Stephen Buffo; his nieces, Lainey Buffo, Isabella Buffo, Sophia Buffo; numerous aunts uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October the 28th at High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St., Minden, Rich Lammay to officiate.

