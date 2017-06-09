Carlos “Wato” Isaac Martinez | NevadaAppeal.com

November 25, 1962 ~ May 18, 2017

Carlos "Wato" Isaac Martinez, 54 of Fallon, passed away in Palo Alto, CA. on May 18, 2017 after a very courageous fight following difficult heart surgery.

He was born in Gilroy, CA. on November 25, 1962. Carlos spent most of his life near his large, loving family in Morgan Hill CA., where he raised his daughters, and worked for many years at Monterey Mushroom.

In November 2005, he moved to Fallon, NV, first working at Parson Drilling and then at Kent's Supply Center, where he met the true love of his life, Kathleen. It was in Fallon that Carlos truly felt at home. He loved his property, his animals, his cars, but most of all, he truly loved helping others and making people laugh. You would always find Carlos helping anyone who needed any kind of help. There was nothing Carlos wouldn't do to help others.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruperto and Ruth Martinez; his brother, John Ortega; and his grandson, Trystan Arata.

He is survived by his beloved fiancée, Kathleen Pohls; daughters, Gina (Derek) Watson and Tina Arata (Bill Burts); siblings, Susanna Davis, Pedro (Maria) Martinez, Rosanna (Martin) Alvarez, and Ruth "Ruti" Martinez; grandchildren, Mary, Bella, Isaac and Valerie (Gina) and Kyle, Autumn and Kaydence (Tina); and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held for him on June 24, 2017 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 850 W 4th Street in Fallon at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service.