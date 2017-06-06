Carrol Mae Timmerman | NevadaAppeal.com

February 16, 1942 ~ June 2, 2017

Carrol Mae Timmerman, 75, of Elgin, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2017.

Carrol was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Alfon and Edna Klier on February 16, 1942. She graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1960. She married the love of her life, Chuck Timmerman, on June 10, 1961, and eventually settled in Northern Nevada (Gardnerville, Carson City).

Carrol worked in the telecommunications field until retiring. She attended Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church in Carson City for many years. She was an avid piano and keyboard player, and after retirement, she spent her time researching family genealogy.

Her parents, Alfon and Edna Klier and her brother Marlin Klier precede her in death.

Carrol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Chuck; three children: Keyna (Jerry) Jones, Koreen (David) Fry, and Erik (Lindsay) Timmerman; brother, Wilbert (Pat) Klier; three grandchildren, Brittany (Cameron) Pier, Donovan Timmerman, Matthias Graciano; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to be generous and carefree with kindness. Offer a compliment to someone for just being themselves, love unconditionally, give someone the benefit of the doubt, forget a debt someone owes you, or forgive someone who treated you wrong.

The world is a better place because she was here and we will miss her dearly.

Arrangements Entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.