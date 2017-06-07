Catherine Wilson | NevadaAppeal.com

Catherine Wilson
June 7, 2017
Catherine Wilson, age 55 of Silver Springs, passed away on May 25, 2017. Arrangements are in the care of Nevada Funeral Services, 775-883-5500
