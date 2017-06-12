Charles A. “Chuck” Rogers | NevadaAppeal.com

Nov. 20, 1924 ~ May 31, 2017

Chuck passed away peacefully at home at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Chuck was born in L.A. County, CA on November 20, 1924 to George Rogers and Melba Curtis Rogers. He was raised in Valley Center, CA.

He joined the Navy and served in the Pacific Corridor during WWII.

After retiring from the San Diego County Road Department as a heavy equipment operator, he moved first to Fiddletown, CA, and later to Fallon, NV, where he worked as a truck driver and learned a new job as a ranch hand on a local Fallon ranch.

After his second retirement, he helped charter the Desert Cruisers Motorcycle Club, which created an annual Toy Run which operated for twelve years.

After dating for six years, he married Oivia Ewing on July 7, 1990. They enjoyed dancing at local establishments and riding their mororcycles to various events and destinations for many years.They also spent time pursuing other interests and just spending time together enjoying retirement.

Chuck is survived by his wife of almost twenty-seven years, Olivia of Fallon; stepchildren, Alicia Ewing, and Tadziu Ewing of Fallon, Janet (John) Boardman of Sparks and Cindy Downs of Truckee, CA; niece Janet Huff of Escondido, CA; and various other relatives.

Services with Military Honors were held Thursday June 8th, 2017 at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, officiated by War Veterans Memorial Association.

Arrangements were directed by Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon