Charles Homer Vincent | NevadaAppeal.com

Charles Homer Vincent
January 16, 2017
Aug. 15, 1943 ~ Jan. 1, 2017
Charles Homer Vincent passed away on January 1, 2017 at his residence in Fallon.
Born August 15, 1943 in Susanville, CA. to Homer and Barbara Vincent. He had lived in Fallon for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sarah Vincent; son, Chuck (Candi ) all of Fallon; daughter, Barbie (Steve); sister, Linda (John) Blevins all of Reno; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406
